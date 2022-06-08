Dundalk gardai seize three uninsured vehicles and arrest two over the bank holiday weekend

Dundalk gardai say that they have seized three uninsured cars and arrested two drivers as part of there bank holiday weekend operations.
In a Facebook statement they said:
Over the bank holiday weekend, the Road Policing Unit attached to Dundalk carried out a number of Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints.
On Sunday evening, two drivers were arrested, one for Drink Driving and another for Drug Driver.
Furthermore, three vehicles were seized for not being insured.
