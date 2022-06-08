Garda appeal for assistance in tracing man missing from Louth

43 year old Giedrius Kamarauskas has been missing from the Drogheda area since Wednesday 1 June
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 43 year old Giedrius Kamarauskas, who is missing from the Drogheda area since Wednesday 1st June 2022.
Giedrius is described as being 6’ 3” in height, of medium build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing navy shorts, a dark red t-shirt, grey hoodie and black and white Adidas runners.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Giedrius are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Bellurgan United U15 players parade their SFAI Under-15 National Cup at half-time of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and St Patrick's Athletic
Louth manager Mickey Harte during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Cork and Louth. (Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile)
The Republic of Ireland will attempt to bounce back from their disappointment in Armenia as they welcome Nations League rivals Ukraine to the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.