€158k announced for three remote working facilities in Dundalk and Dromiskin

€158,645 in funding has been allocated to three remote working hubs in Dundalk and Dromiskin as part of a series of new initiatives aimed at making remote working more accessible and attractive for people in the area.

It is part of €5 million in funding, announced today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, through the Connected Hubs 2022 Call and is to be used to build capacity and enhance existing Remote Working facilities.

€75,000 has been allocated to the Northend Enterprise Hub in Dundalk to provide increased capacity for the current hub. The funding is go towards upgrading the current building with triple glazed windows, insulated roof & walls, as well as updating electrics, fire safety and certification, access, IT and security alarm systems.

€52,245 has been allocated to Creative Spark CLG. This funding is for 15 co-working desk/drawer/chairs sets; 12 space dividers / Planters; a loose furniture collaboration zone; a sustainability plan; shopfront repair and shutter installation; signage; four EV Charging Units; disabled access stairs and door retrofit.

€31,400 has been allocated to St Joseph’s GAA in Dromiskin. The funding for this project is to improve the current remote working facilities provided at St.J osephs GAA. This project will install an access control system, provide additional hot desks and upgrade office furniture to make best use of the space they have available.

The minister today, also announced a new Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme. This scheme will give remote workers free use of their local digital hub and will mean that more than 10,000 hot desk facilities will be provided free of charge in hubs across the country.

Welcoming news of the scheme, Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said that “this new voucher scheme will encourage many existing hub users to increase their number of remote working days and also entice people who have never tried remote working to give it a go, the government are making remote working far more accessible in our local communities."

Commenting on the news of the €156k funding, Deputy O'Dowd said that "this is welcome news and follows on from the round 1 funding delivered in July of last year to The Mill Enterprise Hub in Drogheda (€67k), ST Fechins GAA (€22k) and Creative Spark (€40k).

He added, “in addition Minister Humphreys has also announced that Local Authorities are to each receive €50,000 in funding to promote remote working opportunities in their areas which will be delivered through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. These new initiatives will not only provide better working options but it will also help our local workers to achieve a better work life balance which has never been more important.”