Plans to lay 4km of electric cables between Kilkerley and Dundalk to serve solar farm

A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council this week, seeking permission to lay around 4km of underground 38kV medium voltage electrical cables within public roads and on private lands between Kilkerley and Dundalk, to serve the Kilcurley Solar Farm, which was granted planning permission in 2021.

Harmony Solar Louth Limited, who were granted planning permission in 2021 for a solar farm covering around 62.8 hectares at Kilkerley Dairy, just outside Dundalk, made the application. They are seeking permission for the laying of underground 38kV medium voltage electrical cables with associated ducting , four joint bays with associated communication chambers and ancillary development within the R178 (Carrickmacross Road) and Mount Avenue, L20018 public roads.

According to the application, the cable will run for a distance of 4087m. Approximately 3593 metres of this will be within the public road and approximately 494 metres of cabling will be on private lands associated with the permitted Kilcurly Solar Farm. The underground cable is intended to connect the permitted 38kV substation in Kilcurly Solar Farm with the Dundalk 110kV ESB substation in Farndreg.

The development addresses covered in the application are: Kilcurly, Thomastown, Donaghmore, Mounthamilton, Lisnawilly, Farndreg & Demesne, Dundalk, Co Louth. The planning permission is sought for a period of 10 years. A decision is due on the application by 27 July with submissions due by 7 July 2022.