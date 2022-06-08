Search

08 Jun 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 8 June 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

08 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

The death has occurred of Sheila Armstrong (née Toder) of ''Clan Rye'', Castle Hill, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her husband Alex and son Simon. Also by her sister Del. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Julie and son Paul, son-in-law Nino, grandchildren Natalia, Jake, Mikey and Mia and great granddaughter Marcie. Also by Mark and Georgia and her sisters Molly and Joyce.

Reposing at her residence from 2.30pm Wednesday, for friends and family to call. Removal on Thursday at 12 noon to Dardistown Crematorium arriving for service at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Childrens Hospital, Temple Street, Dublin.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr. Tríona McGinty SSL of St. Louis Convent, Dundalk, Louth/ Skerries, Dublin

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Curam Care Home (formerly Dealgan House), Dundalk. Deeply regretted by her sister Carmel Power, the McGinty and Martin families, her St. Louis Community and her wide circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Louis Convent, Castleblayney Road, Dundalk from 2pm-6pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Skerries, arriving for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holmpatrick Cemetery.

May she rest in peace


 

