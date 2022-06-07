Search

07 Jun 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 7 June 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

07 Jun 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Paul Gernon late of Finglas and Readypenny, Dundalk, Co Louth

On 5 June 2022, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of the Mater Hospital. Formerly of CIE Broadstone and Sacristan in St. Canice’s Church. Pre-deceased by his son John and son-in-law Stan. Paul, loving husband of Mary and dad of Sheila, Pauline and Jackie.

Paul will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren Stephen, Aneka, Niall, Ronan, Sinéad, Paul and Olivia, great-grandchildren Evie and Oscar, sons-in-law John and Martin, brother Paddy, sister Patti, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday 8th June from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Thursday morning 9th June to St. Canice’s Church, arriving for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass followed by Funeral to St. Declan’s Cemetery, Ashbourne. Family flowers only. House private on Thursday morning please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jake McConnon of Castleguard, Ardee, Louth

Suddenly on 4 June 2022. Predeceased by his grandparents Thomas (McConnon), Bernard and Joan (Wade), his uncle Patrick. Jake will be deeply missed by his heartbroken parents Debbie and Thomas, his siblings Dean, Sarah, Keith, Matthew and Adam, his adoring nephew Finn and Nanny Lily, extended family and friends.

Family Home and funeral home are strictly private to family only at all times please. Jake's funeral cortége will leave from Finlay Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee, Co. Louth on Wednesday at 1pm enroute to Glasnevin Crematorium arriving for 2:20pm. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand out along the route to show their respects.

May he rest in peace

 

