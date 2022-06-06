Search

06 Jun 2022

Network welcomes good news on Narrow Water Bridge between Louth and Down

Louth County Council gone to tender on project

Network welcomes good news on Narrow Water Bridge between Louth and Down

Network welcomes good news on Narrow Water Bridge project

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

Chairman of the Narrow Water Bridge Community Network (NWBCN) and veteran campaigner for the long awaited bridge, Mr Jim Boylan, has said that “the Narrow Water Bridge will provide the critical and transformative infrastructure, absent for too long, creating an economic lifeline to struggling communities around the lough”

Mr Boylan was speaking following the news that Louth County Council has finally begun the tendering process for the bridge. The network's chairman said that, “in addition to the major sustainable and active tourist opportunities, the NWBCN believe the bridge will truly be a bridge for the 21st century when fully integrated into comprehensive active travel network for the entire South Down and North Louth area.”

Mr Boylan also welcomed the fact that the e-tender document, issued by Louth County Council, clearly specified that the bridge would have an opening span that will enable tall ships, leisure craft and other marine vessels access to the Victoria Lock and the Albert Basin in Newry.

“The NWBCN”, said Mr Boylan, “has always maintained that the integrity of the Newry Canal must be preserved. The design does this and we are confident that the maritime heritage of Newry at the head of Carlingford Lough will be properly recognised.”

The NWBCN chairman thanked all those in the communities around the Lough who have supported the NWBCN down the years with a special note of thanks to local businesses and individuals who provided much needed sponsorship throughout the long campaign.

Mr Boylan also commended elected politicians and officials both North and South and cited Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the former Stormont Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon, for their tireless efforts and commitment in recent years in getting the project to this stage.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media