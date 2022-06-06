Network welcomes good news on Narrow Water Bridge between Louth and Down

Chairman of the Narrow Water Bridge Community Network (NWBCN) and veteran campaigner for the long awaited bridge, Mr Jim Boylan, has said that “the Narrow Water Bridge will provide the critical and transformative infrastructure, absent for too long, creating an economic lifeline to struggling communities around the lough”

Mr Boylan was speaking following the news that Louth County Council has finally begun the tendering process for the bridge. The network's chairman said that, “in addition to the major sustainable and active tourist opportunities, the NWBCN believe the bridge will truly be a bridge for the 21st century when fully integrated into comprehensive active travel network for the entire South Down and North Louth area.”

Mr Boylan also welcomed the fact that the e-tender document, issued by Louth County Council, clearly specified that the bridge would have an opening span that will enable tall ships, leisure craft and other marine vessels access to the Victoria Lock and the Albert Basin in Newry.

“The NWBCN”, said Mr Boylan, “has always maintained that the integrity of the Newry Canal must be preserved. The design does this and we are confident that the maritime heritage of Newry at the head of Carlingford Lough will be properly recognised.”

The NWBCN chairman thanked all those in the communities around the Lough who have supported the NWBCN down the years with a special note of thanks to local businesses and individuals who provided much needed sponsorship throughout the long campaign.

Mr Boylan also commended elected politicians and officials both North and South and cited Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the former Stormont Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon, for their tireless efforts and commitment in recent years in getting the project to this stage.