Memorial to Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe vandalised
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage to the memorial of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in the Green, Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan.
It is understood the incident happened in the last number of days.
Det Gda Donohoe (41) was on a cash escort at the Lordship Credit Union, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013, when he was ambushed by a five-man gang and shot dead.
Gardaí in Cavan are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them on 049 436 8800.
