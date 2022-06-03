Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 3 June 2022

The death has occurred of Susan Hillen (née O'Reilly) of Mountain View, Point Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday 2 June, 2022. Dearly beloved wife of Pat and adored mother of Michelle, Róisín and Niamh. Predeceased by her parents Hugh and Rae (late of Old Muirhevna), sister Sheila Fitzmaurice. Susan will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sister Ann McDonnell, sons in-law Anthony, Raymond and Cathal, her cherished grand-children Patrick, Ross, Cora and James, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Charlie McDonald of Clann Chullainn Park, Farndreg, Dundalk, Louth

On Wednesday 1 June 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Patrick (Pa) and Elizabeth (Lala) late of Ard Easmuinn. Charlie will be sadly missed by his loving family sons Ken and Shane, daughter Grace, brothers Gerry, Luger, Paddy Cormac and Ken, sisters Rosario and Catherina, son in-law Darren, daughters in-law Victoria and Josephine, grand- daughters Alisha, Amelia, Colleen and Caitlin, brother in-law, sisters in-law his great friends Martin and Sean, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home Clann Chullainn Park from Sunday 12 noon to 8pm, Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk. House private on Monday morning by family request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Moone (née Carpenter) of Balrothery, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin and late of Annagassan, Co. Louth



On June 1 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare. Beloved wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Tossie, Seamus, Louis, Tony and Dermot. Loving mother of Darina. Deeply missed by her loving daughter, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Beibhinn and Cormac, sisters Mary, Anne and Finola, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, Co. Kildare on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday at approx. 9:45am to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for a Celebration of Life Service at 10:40am, followed by cremation. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

May she rest in peace







