North Louth: Fundraiser launched for Carlingford Youth Cafe

Local woman Erin Finegan has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for a Youth Cafe in Carlingford.

Erin said:

"Carlingford has gone too long without youth services that are tailored for the young people of the area.

"The Foy Centre has applied to Louth Leader to repurpose what was the Cafe into a place where young people can go to and hang out with adult supervision.

"It will also be a place where young people can access information, support, and help from Youth Workers and vetted volunteers.

"As part of the funding, the committee of the youth cafe has to raise 5% match funding so we can start the work.

"We are asking if you can donate some funds towards this great cause.

"The cafe will not be a commercial business but a community room that will also host services that don't have facilities on the Cooley peninsula.

"These services will support families, young and older generations within our community.

"5% of the funding is €7,000.00 We are hoping that if we reach our target that we will be fit to invest in programs straight away once the cafe is open.

"Please give what you can."

The fundraiser can be accessed at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/carlingford-youth-cafe