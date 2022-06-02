Search

02 Jun 2022

North Louth: Fundraiser launched for Carlingford Youth Cafe

Carlingford village

Carlingford village

Reporter:

Jason Newman

02 Jun 2022 8:30 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Local woman Erin Finegan has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for a Youth Cafe in Carlingford.

Erin said:

"Carlingford has gone too long without youth services that are tailored for the young people of the area.

"The Foy Centre has applied to Louth Leader to repurpose what was the Cafe into a place where young people can go to and hang out with adult supervision.

"It will also be a place where young people can access information, support, and help from Youth Workers and vetted volunteers.

"As part of the funding, the committee of the youth cafe has to raise 5% match funding so we can start the work.

"We are asking if you can donate some funds towards this great cause.

"The cafe will not be a commercial business but a community room that will also host services that don't have facilities on the Cooley peninsula. 

"These services will support families, young and older generations within our community.

"5% of the funding is €7,000.00 We are hoping that if we reach our target that we will be fit to invest in programs straight away once the cafe is open.

"Please give what you can."

The fundraiser can be accessed at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/carlingford-youth-cafe

Motorist in Louth clocked doing 109km in a 80km Zone

Louth garden designer wins fourth gold medal at Bord Bia Bloom

Bord Bia Bloom festival takes place from Thursday 2 June – Monday 6 June

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media