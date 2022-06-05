Ardee veterinary nurse claims Veterinary Nurse of the Year Award

A veterinary nurse from the O'Dowd Veterinary Hospital at Hale Street in Ardee, has claimed the title of Irish Veterinary Nurses Association (IVNA)Veterinary Nurse of the Year Award.

Melissa O'Brien was bestowed with the honour at an awards ceremony in Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday 28 May. Melissa, from Nobber, Co Meath graduated from Dundalk Institute of Technology in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Nursing. She joined the vibrant team at O'Dowd Veterinary in 2017 and they say she has become a much-valued and integral member of the animal-loving cohort ever since.

Labelled ‘The Cat Guru’, Melissa has an amazing affinity for cats and each morning, can be seen making her way to the cattery to greet inpatients and Larry, the resident cat. Her love and dedication to her patients is reflected in the care and warmth she shows towards their owners and Melissa is always on hand to share her wealth of knowledge. A team player, say all at O'Dowd Veterinary, she is always eager to get her colleagues involved with her hobbies. In recent times they have enjoyed beach walks and yoga, keeping everyone motivated and in good spirits.

The IVNA nursing awards are prestigious awards for exceptional people. Members of the public or of the profession can nominate a candidate who they feel goes over and above the call of duty, whether it be to assist an animal, a client or a member of the practice team. Melissa was one of 80+ nominees overall and is delighted to have claimed the top prize.

The team at O’Dowd Veterinary say they are thrilled for and proud of Melissa and say she deserves this high-level recognition for the fantastic work that she does.