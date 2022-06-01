Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 1 June 2022

The death has occurred of May Connors (née Carroll) of Ferdia Park, Ardee, Louth

On 31 May 2022, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents, brothers Patsy and Terry, sister Bridie McArdle, her partner Jimmy and her husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Susan, son Michael, granddaughter Kerri, sisters Cris and Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 3.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9.15 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards in Darver Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tony Doherty of Rockmount Gardens, Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth



On 31 May 2022, unexpectedly at his residence. Predeceased by his his parents Joe and Nellie, sisters Maureen and Nancy. Tony will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sarah (Sadie) (née Copas), son Marcus, daughters Louise, Majella, Deirdre and Antoinette, sons in-law Mark, Seán, Mark and Garry, daughter in-law Kathy, his adored grandchildren Robert, Dane, Cian, Evan, Lucas, Alanah, Alex, Éabha, Killian, Róisín, Aoibheann and Libby, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence from Thursday afternoon 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.35am proceeding on foot to the entrance of Rockmount Gardens then driving to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. House private please on Friday morning. As requested by family all attending Tony's funeral, please wear bright coloured clothing.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Flanagan of ‘Roncalli’, Skibblemore, Dunleer, Co Louth



Peacefully under the care of the staff of Newgrange House, Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family. Mickey, beloved husband of Marie (née Carron) and loving father of Catriona, Paula, Michelle and Joanne. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Bridget, twin sister Cecilia, sister Peggy and brothers John and Peter.

Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Peter, Paddy, John and Alan, grandchildren Adam, Paul, Emma, Aoife, Millie, Olly, Louis and Albie, brothers Tony, Oliver, Joe and Tom (America), sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am walking to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Gary Kelly Centre, Drogheda. House private on Thursday morning please.

May he rest in peace



