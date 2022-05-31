Search

31 May 2022

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Craobh Dhún Dealgan to host free concert in Dundalk

Featuring Téada, along with guest artists Seamus Begley and Samantha Harvey and local artists

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Craobh Dhún Dealgan host free concert in Dundalk

Téada (photo credit: Damien Stenson)

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

31 May 2022 5:00 PM

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Craobh Dhún Dealgan are hosting a free concert featuring Téada, along with guest artists Seamus Begley and Samantha Harvey, in An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk on Friday 10 June commencing at 8:00. Local musicians are also set to perform at the concert.

Téada are a traditional band with a truly worldwide reach, They have appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, the Middle East and Australia. Highlights include a 30,000-capacity stadium concert in Brittany, along with performances at Penang World Music Festival in Malaysia, Edmonton Folk Festival in Canada, Harare International Festival of the Arts in Zimbabwe, and Rainforest World Music Festival in Borneo.

In 2014, the band performed to 40,000 people during an extensive 7-week tour of Japan / Taiwan, and continues to have a strong touring presence in the United States, where Téada has toured actively since 2001.
In the past couple of weeks the band released their new album on the Gael Linn label, featuring an exciting vocal collaboration with Hollywood actor & singer John C. Reilly in addition to the band’s customary reenergising of rare tunes from the tradition.

Band members include: Oisin Mac Diarmada Sligo, (Fiddle); Paul Finn Laois, (button accordion); Damien Stenson Sligo,(flute); Seán McElwain Monaghan, (guitar and bouzouki); and Tristan Rosenstock, Dublin (Bodhrá). Special guests include the legendary Séamus Begley West Kerry (vocals / button accordion) and Samantha Harvey (Keyboards/dance). For anyone in Louth and surrounding areas with an interest in traditional music this is an opportunity not to be missed.

Admission is FREE but tickets must be booked in advance. Ticket can be booked by calling to An Táin Arts Centre in the Town Hall, Crowe Street or on line here. This event is funded by the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme and supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media