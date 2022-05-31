Search

31 May 2022

Bellurgan Wheelers in north Louth allocated €33k sports funding

Funding awarded following appeals process for 2020 round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme

Bellurgan Wheelers in north Louth awarded €33k sports funding

Bellurgan Wheelers in north Louth allocated €33k sports funding

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

31 May 2022 3:00 PM

Bellurgan Wheelers in north Louth has been awarded €33,359.21 following the conclusion of the appeals process for the 2020 round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

The announcement was made today by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and is part of the  €6.14m that has been allocated to 108 different applicants across the country. Today's announcement follows on from the allocation announced in February, where 59 local sports clubs in Louth and East Meath received €4,356,619 in Government funding through the Sports Capital Grant Funding Scheme.

Bellurgan Wheelers have a purpose built running and cycling CX track for children and adults in Bellurgan. Find more more about them at facebook.com/bellurganwheelers/

Today’s announcement means that successful appellants will receive a provisional grant offer. A number of administrative requirements must then be fulfilled before formal approval issues.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media