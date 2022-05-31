Bellurgan Wheelers in north Louth allocated €33k sports funding
Bellurgan Wheelers in north Louth has been awarded €33,359.21 following the conclusion of the appeals process for the 2020 round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.
The announcement was made today by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and is part of the €6.14m that has been allocated to 108 different applicants across the country. Today's announcement follows on from the allocation announced in February, where 59 local sports clubs in Louth and East Meath received €4,356,619 in Government funding through the Sports Capital Grant Funding Scheme.
Bellurgan Wheelers have a purpose built running and cycling CX track for children and adults in Bellurgan. Find more more about them at facebook.com/bellurganwheelers/
Today’s announcement means that successful appellants will receive a provisional grant offer. A number of administrative requirements must then be fulfilled before formal approval issues.
