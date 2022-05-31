Go ahead given for large solar farm in Louth
Louth County Council have granted conditional planning permission for a 184 acre solar farm at a site at Toomes, Carnalogue, Tullycahan, Monvallet, Co Louth.
Strategic Power Projects Limited had initially been given the go ahead in September 2021 for a 10 year planning permission for the construction of a solar PV and battery energy storage system development on a c.42.23ha (104 acres) site.
A new application was submitted by the developer in December 2021, seeking to increase in the area to be developed with solar panels and associated works by c.32.93ha (81 acres) to the east and northeast of the permitted panels. According to the new application, the new proposed development would now cover c.41.60ha with the additional c.32.93ha, giving a total of 74.53 hectares or 184.12 acres.
The operational lifespan of the solar PV and battery energy storage system development will be 35 years. Louth County Council had sought further information on the proposed development on 10 February 2022, with it being submitted on 6 May. The local authority granted permission for the development to go ahead on 26 May, subject to 20 conditions.
