Dundalk Lions present the €23,939 Daffodil Day Collection to Irish Cancer Society Louth

Brenda McCarthy Community Fundraiser, Irish Cancer Society receiving the cheque from Pat Byrne, President Dundalk Lions
Dundalk Lions Club organised this years local Daffodil Day Collection on March 25th. This was part of the largest annual single fundraising activity for the Irish Cancer Society, the charity with the mission to eliminate cancer and improve the lifes of people with Cancer.
Dundalk Lions wish to thank the generosity of the people in and around Dundalk who donated a magnificent €23,939. Dundalk Lions also thank the 57 Volunteers who give their time on the day. This was possible with the help of Louth Volunteers, ICS Louth as well as Lions friends and members. Thanks also go out to the many local business owners and venues who provided Collection Points. Dundalk Lions Club say they wish Irish Cancer Society continued success in their important work.
Dundalk Lions Club are a total volunteer charity serving the local community since 1977. They are part of Lions Worldwide with 1.4 million volunteers including over 2000 in Ireland. Please see dundalklionsclub.ie, and Twitter for more information on their activities. If you are interested in joining Dundalk Lions please email lionsclubdundalk @gmail.com.
Brenda McCarthy Community Fundraiser, Irish Cancer Society receiving the cheque from Pat Byrne, President Dundalk Lions
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.