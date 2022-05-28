Louth senator welcomes announcement of over 10,500 free or heavily subsidised courses

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the news that 10,697 places on 275 courses have been launched under Springboard+ 2022.

Springboard+ courses are at Level 6 (Certificate) to Level 9 (Masters) on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ), and are delivered by public and private higher education providers around the country.

Senator McGreehan said: “Upskilling is important for everyone in employment, regardless of their occupation or current skill levels. Springboard+ and the graduate conversion courses under the Human Capital Initiative are a key part of the Government’s strategy to ensure we are planning for the future skills needs of our economy, which is critical to delivering on our ambitions as a nation.”

Springboard+ 2022 courses are in the areas of new and emerging technologies such as Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence. Other programmes include Climate/Sustainability, Construction, and Energy, Health Innovation, Logistics, Online Retail and Creative Industries. All of these areas demonstrate the responsiveness of the higher education sector to advances in technology and changes in our environment.

Now entering its twelfth year, over 90,000 people have benefitted from the programme to date. The Springboard+ programme is managed by the Higher Education Authority, on behalf of the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

Funding is allocated to Springboard+ from the National Training Fund (NTF) on an annual basis. €41.4m has been allocated to Springboard+ for the calendar year 2022. Since 2011, over €330m has been spent on Springboard+.

Candidates who wish to participate in Springboard+ 2022 or HCI Pillar 1 courses will find full details on the approved courses on the dedicated information and applications website www.springboardcourses.ie.

Applications will open this afternoon, and a helpline for applicants will be available on 1800 303523 from early June.