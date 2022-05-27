Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan finds new home in Dundalk

The long wait for a home for Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan is over, with the news that An Foras Pátrúnachta has successfully acquired the lease on Robin House, at the Ramparts in Dundalk, for use as a new school.

The long-awaited Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan will be an Irish-Medium, co-educational, multi-denominational, multi-cultural, secondary school, and is opening its doors for First Year students in Dundalk in September 2023. The Department of Education has sanctioned the opening of a satellite Gaelcholáiste in Dundalk, and the school will benefit from all the expertise and resources of the parent school, Coláiste Ghlór na Mara in Balbriggan.

Caoimhe Héarún has been appointed Deputy Principal of Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan and she is busy working with Coláiste Ghlór na Mara, parents, and the wider community of Dundalk to best prepare for this new exciting Gaelcholáiste. Speaking in advance of the school opening, Príomhoide Tánaisteach Caoimhe said:

“We’re so excited to open. We are meeting 4th and 5th class pupils in the surrounding area to let them know about this great new school. Renovation work on our building is underway to kit it out with the latest resources and facilities. We will have a state of the art school with the highest standards of education and many extra curricular options for our students. Being joined with a large Gaelcholáiste enables us to provide the widest range of subject choices, sports, excellent teachers and so much more. We look forward to meeting future parents and students of Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan shortly.”

The new Gaelcholáiste will be under the patronage of An Foras Pátrúnachta, the largest patron of Irish-medium schools and patron to parent school Coláiste Ghlór na Mara. The Balbriggan secondary school opened in 2014 with 27 students and has gone from strength to strength, reaching 434 students this year.

General Secretary of An Foras Pátrúnachta, Caoimhín Ó hEaghra is confident that Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan will blossom just as Coláiste Ghlór na Mara has; “An Foras Pátrúnachta are delighted that the Dundalk community will now have a second-level Irish-medium option for their children.

“With our help and with the expertise of Maedhbh Daltún, Principal of Coláiste Ghlór na Mara, and her staff, Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan will undoubtedly be a fantastic school to all who wish to receive a multi-denominational, Irish-medium education.”

There will be various open days and information evenings in September 2022 for students, parents and guardians. Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan is open to all children from Co. Louth and neighbouring counties who want to learn through the medium of Irish. Many activities are planned including Easter and Summer camps to support the development of Irish language skills and the transition of students from primary to secondary school.

Caoimhe is visiting 4th and 5th class students in the surrounding schools with further information. For further information contact eolas@gcdd.ie or check out their social media pages.