Fall in number of house commencements in Louth in first four months of 2022
The number of house commencements in Louth in the first four months of this year has almost halved compared to the first four months of 2021, according to data released today by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
A Commencement Notice is a notification to a Building Control Authority (BCA) that a person intends to carry out either works or a Material Change of Use to which the Building Regulations apply. According to Commencement Notices data for April 2022, Commencement Notices for 300 new homes were received by Louth BCAs in the first four months of 2022. This is down from the first four months of 2021, when 575 Commencement Notices were received.
Of the 300 Louth Commencement Notices in 2022, 27 were received in January, 98 in February, 116 in March and 59 in April. This compares to 317 in April 2021, 71 in March 2021, 44 in February 2021 and 143 in January 2021. Of the homes for which Commencement Notices were received in 2022, eight were one off houses in January, eight in February, 19 in March and 16 in April.
David O’Hare heading to Czech Republic for the 6th Athletics Down Syndrome World Championships this June
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.