Dundalk court: Fined for driving without insurance

A 36 year old man who Dundalk District Court had previously been told was just 100 yards from the border when he was stopped at a Garda checkpoint, last week avoided losing his driving licence for driving without insurance.

The case had been adjourned until last Wednesday, so the views of the investigating Garda could be canvassed on the case put forward by the Defence. Barry Murphy with an address at Chapel View, Newry Road, Crossmaglen had previously been convicted in his absence of driving without insurance or a driving licence at Dungooley Cross in north Louth on August eighth 2019.

In March, the court heard the accused had three previous convictions including drink driving and driving without insurance. Mr. Murphy's barrister said his client has suffered from depression and abuse of alcohol in the past, and was lawfully driving in Northern Ireland.

He said on seeing the checkpoint he had decided against turning back as he wanted to show respect and said he was 100 yards in the Republic where his Northern Ireland driving licence and insurance were no longer effective.

He added his client has stopped drinking and is driving lawfully now and was anxious not to lose his driving licence as he works on building sites across the country.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case for the preparation of a Probation report and to give the court presenter the opportunity to check with the investigating garda, if the defendant was at the location outlined to the court.

Last Wednesday, after Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern confirmed the cross roads is metres from border, and the garda’s views on the matter had been canvassed, Judge McKiernan imposed a €300 fine for the insurance offence and said she would exercise her discretion and would not disqualify Mr Murphy but added “I hope you’ve learned your lesson”.