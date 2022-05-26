Search

26 May 2022

Dundalk court: Fined for driving without insurance

Dundalk District Court

Dundalk court: Fined for driving without insurance

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

26 May 2022 9:00 PM

A 36 year old man who Dundalk District Court had previously been told was just 100 yards from the border when he was stopped at a Garda checkpoint, last week avoided losing his driving licence for driving without insurance.

The case had been adjourned until last Wednesday, so the views of the investigating Garda could be canvassed on the case put forward by the Defence. Barry Murphy with an address at Chapel View, Newry Road, Crossmaglen had previously been convicted in his absence of driving without insurance or a driving licence at Dungooley Cross in north Louth on August eighth 2019.

In March, the court heard the accused had three previous convictions including drink driving and driving without insurance. Mr. Murphy's barrister said his client has suffered from depression and abuse of alcohol in the past, and was lawfully driving in Northern Ireland.

He said on seeing the checkpoint he had decided against turning back as he wanted to show respect and said he was 100 yards in the Republic where his Northern Ireland driving licence and insurance were no longer effective.
He added his client has stopped drinking and is driving lawfully now and was anxious not to lose his driving licence as he works on building sites across the country.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case for the preparation of a Probation report and to give the court presenter the opportunity to check with the investigating garda, if the defendant was at the location outlined to the court.

Last Wednesday, after Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern confirmed the cross roads is metres from border, and the garda’s views on the matter had been canvassed, Judge McKiernan imposed a €300 fine for the insurance offence and said she would exercise her discretion and would not disqualify Mr Murphy but added “I hope you’ve learned your lesson”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media