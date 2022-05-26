Search

26 May 2022

€56K LEADER funding granted to Redeemer Family Resource Centre in Dundalk

Funding granted towards upgrade of Fitness and Well Being Pitch

€56K LEADER funding granted to Redeemer Family Resource Centre in Dundalk

€56K LEADER funding granted to Redeemer Family Resource Centre in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 May 2022 1:30 PM

Pictured above: Ciaran Reid, CEO of Louth LEADER Partnership, Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council and Chairperson of the Louth LCDC, Colin Roche, Redeemer Centre Manager, Miriam Roe, Senior Staff Officer, Louth County Council and Paddy Donnelly, Director of Services of Louth County Council and Chief Officer of Louth LCDC

The Redeemer Family Resource Centre recently accepted grant aid of €56,322 from the LEADER programme for the upgrade of their Fitness and Well Being Pitch.

The resource centre provides many different services and supports to the people of the local area and beyond. It is a vibrant and thriving hub in the center of the community. It provides, and facilitates the provision of, services to public in the areas of, education and public health, social welfare, cultural development and recreational facilities.

It does this through the provision of premises or of human or material resources for the generation and implementation of initiatives, aimed at fostering and nurturing opportunities for personal and community development and enhancing the quality of individuals' lives and of civic life for the public at large or for particular groups or categories of the public.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media