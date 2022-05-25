€45K funding announced for fisheries conservation in Louth

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency with responsibility for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, is awarding funding to 34 projects in 14 counties under the ‘Habitats and Conservation Scheme 2022’.

In Louth, funding to the value of €15,065 has been awarded under the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund for an Appropriate Assessment and proposed measures for habitat fencing, spawning gravel replenishment and selective pruning on the River Glyde at Braganstown, Co. Louth to restore and improve salmon and sea trout populations and habitat.

A further €30,410 has been awarded for instream and riverbank restoration works and materials on the River Fane at Castlering and Knockbridge in Co. Louth and other sites in Monaghan to improve existing salmon habitat and increase the productivity of the river for salmon and sea trout stocks.

Under two separate funds, the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund and the Midland Fisheries Fund, eligible angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners were invited to apply for financial assistance to support fisheries conservation projects in their local areas.

€1,053,390 in funding for 34 projects has been approved so far this year, going to projects based in Cavan (€35K), Cork (€12K), Donegal (€90K), Dublin (€12K), Galway (€115K), Leitrim (€6K), Limerick (€116K), Louth (€45K), Mayo (€130K), Meath (€224K), Monaghan (€30K), Westmeath (€66K), Wexford (€30K), Wicklow (€9K) and a national project (€135K). Examples of awards granted fisheries conservation funding include:

Planning and assessment reports to find appropriate solutions for fish passage on barriers

construction of rock ramp passageways to make it easier for fish to migrate upstream and downstream of impassable weirs

Carrying out catchment-focused feasibility studies, habitat management plans and environmental assessments to focus on appropriate and specific measures to benefit river habitats and species

Improvements to water quality and river habitats by installing fences and providing solar powered water pumps to minimise agricultural impacts, thus, encouraging natural riverbank regeneration and climate resilience of the watercourse

Instream restoration works on spawning and nursery habitats for salmon and sea trout and introducing native Irish trees and shrubs along exposed riverbanks to benefit the long-term management of rivers

Research to inform and improve national management strategies around salmonids

The announcement has been welcomed by Minister Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications. The Minister said: “The funds awarded this year in the Habitats and Conservation Scheme will go towards a combination of work focused on conserving our freshwater fish and their habitats.

"The €1 million fund will support angling clubs and fishery owners to improve habitats, water quality and fish passage in their immediate areas, while also supporting IFI personnel to deliver projects at a national level. Healthy rivers and lakes are critical to a healthy ecosystem and the works and studies supported by the scheme will also benefit the surrounding environment and the restoration of our natural resources.”