Louth councillor voices concerns for quality of the water supply in mid-Louth

Cllr Pearse McGeough raised the issue of water quality in mid-Louth at the Louth County Council May meeting and has asked that the local authority to seek a completion date for the works at the Greenmount Treatment Plant.

The mid-Louth councillor told the may meeting that he understands that the timeline for the completion of the Greenmount Treatment Plant is in 2025, and commented that he thought that was a long time off, in particular with ongoing issues that are affecting the mid-Louth area, including in particular Dunleer. Cllr McGeough told the members present that Irish Water "has to be told this is not good enough and it needs completion". He added that "with further ongoing issues, particularly planning applications and recent zoning in Dunleer, this is going to be a significant issue."

In response, Cllr McGeough was told that Louth County Council would seek an update from Irish Water. Following the meeting, Cllr McGeough told the Dundalk Democrat that following the recent dumping of lambs into the River Dee at Cappogue, near Dunleer, he "sought assurances about the quality of the water supply as possible contamination could have taken place due to the flow of the river."

Cllr McGeough added, “in light of the contaminated water supply last year when local residents were left with undrinkable water not even fit after boiling, it is imperative that these works are completed as soon as possible.”