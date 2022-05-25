Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 25 May 2022

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Culligan of Loughantarve, Knockbridge, Co. Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 24 May 2022. Gerry, much loved husband of Briege (nee Byrne), dear father of Sean and Mark, granddad of Alex, Ross, Eirinn, Bryan, Katie, and Oisin, and brother of Danny, Sean, Mary and the late Patsy. Gerry will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Susie, Marks partner Julie, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. House private at all other times. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Florence Donaghey (née Curley) of 13 Coneyville, Derry City, Derry / Dundalk, Louth



Beloved wife of Jackie, much loved mother of Jacqueline, dear mother-in-law of Seamus Doherty and loving sister of Lasairina Bondonno, England, Oilive Aggarwal, Canada and Francis Curley, Dundalk. Predeceased by her brothers Gerry Curley and Majella Curley and her sister Ann McAteer. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son-in-law, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Florence's remains will be reposing at her home from 5.00pm Tuesday, 24th May. Removal Thursday morning, 26th May, at 8.45am to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery, Cockhill. Family time please from 9.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to the Foyle Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Olive Morton of Willow Grove, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Louth County Hospital, surrounded by her family on 24 May 2022. Olive, beloved wife of Oliver, dear mother of Debbie, Pauline, Robert, Olivia and the late Rose, loving granny of Andrew, Sarah, Steven, Ellen, Joel, Mary-Rose, Maeve and Oliver and great-granny of Shauna, Jack, Evelyn and Max. She will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Frankie Mc Dermott, Mick Bell and Sean Canniffe, daughter-in-law Anna, sister Evie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.

May she rest in peace