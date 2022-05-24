Gardaí making enquiries following assault in Dundalk
Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing following an alleged assault that took place in Dundalk last Saturday evening.
Gardaí were alerted to an alleged assault in Muirhevnamor in Dundalk , Co Louth on Saturday evening, at around 5pm. A male in his 20s was later taken to Our Lady’s of Lourdes Hospital for treatment.
It is understood that the assault took place just a short distance away from the homecoming reception that was taking place that evening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400.
