Cross border, cross continent MOU signed by LMETB in Dundalk today

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has today been signed between Louth Meath Education & Training Board, the Ireland Institute of Pittsburgh, Catalyst Connection and the Portview Trade Centre in Belfast.

The signing of this cross border, cross continent MOU represents a significant step in the foundation of crucial strategic educational and training alliances between the island of Ireland and the United States of America, promoting the exchange of knowledge, information, training opportunities, and the effective translation of integrated advanced manufacturing skills across both Ireland and the US - paving the way for greater economic opportunities and development between the two countries, reflective of a modern industrial ecosystem.

As evidence of the significance of today’s signing, the event was attended in person by Congressmen Mr Mike Doyle, and Mr Mike Kelly, both U.S Representatives for Pennsylvania, aligned to the Democratic and Republican parties respectively.

Speaking at the event to mark the formal signing of the MOU, Mr Martin O’Brien, Chief Executive of LMETB, who has been the driving force behind the establishment of this important alliance between these like-minded organizations, commented: “The LMETB’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Centre of Excellence here in Dundalk, has made a major contribution to the provision of training, supports and services to companies all across Ireland, helping to ensure that these companies have a talent pipeline of highly skilled current and future employees in high value employment”.

He continued: “It is precisely this type of partnership approach with thought leading organizations in both Northern Ireland and the US that allows us to continue knowledge and network sharing, enabling businesses of all sizes to become leaders in advanced manufacturing and to compete and thrive in the global economy”

Mr Jim Lamb, President of the Ireland Institute of Pittsburgh, which provides quality programmes designed to facilitate and coordinate the establishment of strategic educational alliances between Ireland, Northern Ireland and the United States said “Our goal at IIP is to provide strategic partnerships with educational institutions, Governmental bodies and strategically aligned community organizations to develop far reaching global education networks, promote international understanding and ultimately enhance economic development.

"For this reason, we are delighted to be a partner in the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding as it opens up a wide range of training, internships and trade opportunities to businesses and current and future workforces in Northern Ireland, Ireland and the USA. It also allows the Ireland Institute of Pittsburgh to continue its role of over 30 years in supporting the Peace and Political Processes on the Island of Ireland."

Also speaking at the momentous signing of the MOU, Ms Petra Mitchell, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh based organization, Catalyst Connection added “We are very pleased to be working with educational partners in Ireland to share best practices in career exploration, apprenticeships, and upskilling advanced manufacturing workers, for the benefit of families and communities in both South Western Pennsylvania and in Ireland”

Mr Brendan Mackin, Chairman of Portview Trade Centre commented on the significance of the alliance from a political perspective, saying “The collaboration with the LMETB AMTCE, the Ireland Institute of Pittsburgh and Catalyst Connection has opened up access to the State-of-the-Art facilities, programmes, supports and services to a large community in Belfast, which in turn will make a major contribution to peace and political processes”