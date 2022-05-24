Dundalk man accused of witness intimidation
A 48 year old man accused of witness intimidation has been returned for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court.
Gerard Agnew with an address at Belfry Drive, Dundalk is charged with intimidating a witness with the intention of causing the course of justice to be obstructed or interfered with at Seatown, Dundalk on January 25th last. He is further accused of making a threat to kill or cause harm to the same individual, intending him to believe it would be carried out.
At Dundalk District Court last Wednesday, Gerard Agnew appeared via videolink. The book of evidence was therefore served on his barrister, on Mr. Agnew’s behalf. Judge Eirinn McKiernan sent him forward in custody to the current sitting of the Circuit Court today (Tuesday).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.