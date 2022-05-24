Plans lodged for two housing developments in Blackrock
Plans have been lodged with Louth County Council this week for 14 new homes across two developments in Blackrock.
MWAC Property Ltd have lodged two planning applications with the local authority, seeking planning permission to develop 14 new homes on sites at Seafield Road and Rathmount in Blackrock, Co Louth.
At Seafield Road, the applicant is seeking planning permission for ten detached dwelling units as well as alterations to the existing site entrance. In the second application, the applicant is seeking planning permission for four dwellings, comprising one, four bed detached house and three, two bed terrace units. Planning is also sought at this development for full permission to include alterations to the existing site entrance and all associated site development works.
A decision is due on both applications by 17 July, with submissions due by 26 June.
