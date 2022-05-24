Gardaí investigate incident of criminal damage at house in Dundalk
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a residential property in Bay Estate, Dundalk, at approximately 4am this morning, Tuesday 24 May.
Gardaí say that no arrests have been made and that investigations are ongoing.
