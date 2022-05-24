Search

24 May 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 24 May 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 May 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Geraldine Eaton (née Walsh) of Templeogue, D6W and formerly of Dundalk and Derry

On May 23 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of The Marlay Nursing Home. Predeceased by her devoted husband Eddie, Geraldine will be forever loved and sadly missed by her daughter Maura, sons Eamonn, Colm, Kieran and Gerard, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters- and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. 

Reposing this Wednesday evening in Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village, from 4pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday May 26th, 2022, at 11 am in Terenure College Chapel, with burial thereafter in Kilternan Cemetery Park. All further enquiries to Massey Bros. Templeogue Village 01 4907601.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Vene Keenan (née Hannratty) of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Louth / Collon, Louth

Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home, Ardee. Predeceased by her husband Colm, sisters Kitty, Paddy and Margaret, brothers Pete and Jack. Sadly missed by her sons, Oisin, Gerard and daughter Joanne, daughter-in-law Carole and Grandson Alex, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Watters Funeral Home, Collon Tuesday 6pm to 8pm. Removal Wednesday to arrive at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the Ballapousta Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Theresa Newman (née Walsh) of Beechwood Drive, Dunleer and late of Killineer Cottages

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Theresa, beloved wife of Raymond and loving mother of Sandra, Paul and Anthony. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, son-in-law Fergus, daughters-in-law Edel and Tracey, grandchildren Oisin, Aaron, Jason, Paige, Ally and Amelia, sisters Judy (Martin) and Jean (Lambe), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Fergus McCann, Maidens Cross, Monasterboice on Tuesday from 12 noon until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

