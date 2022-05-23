Dundalk gardai seize car with no insurance

Dundalk Roads Policing Unit say they have seized a car while conducting a checkpoint in Dundalk
After stopping a car, it was found that the driver had no insurance.
The car was seized & proceedings are to follow.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Dundalk when they stopped this car.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 23, 2022
It was found that the driver had no Insurance. The car was seized & proceedings to follow.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/5vTqaaKd74
