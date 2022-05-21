Search

21 May 2022

Irish language summer camp coming to Dundalk

Irish language summer camp coming to Dundalk

Reporter:

Jason Newman

21 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Beidh campa samhraidh ar siúl i nGaeilge i nDún Dealgan an samhradh seo, dírithe ar pháistí 7-12 bliana d’aois. Tá an campa eagraithe ag Ógras, agus is é seo an chéad uair riamh go mbeidh campa samhraidh acu sa bhaile. 

Is óg-eagraíocht Gaeilge í Ógras a chuireann spás sábháilte agus compordach ar fáil inar féidir le daoine óga ón gceantar áitiúil teacht le chéile lena gcairde, trí mheán na Gaeilge. Bíonn clubanna óige seachtainiúla agus campaí samhraidh bliaintiúla ar siúl fúd fad na tíre ag Ógras.

Bhunaigh Ógras club óige i nDún Dealgan i mí Feabhra 2020 do dhéagóirí 12-15 bliana. Buaileann siad le chéile in éineacht le ceannairí ar an Máirt in Áras Chonradh na Gaeilge, 5 Plás na Trá. Beidh lá oscailte ansin an Satharn seo 28 Bealtaine 1pm ina féidir níos mó eolais a fháil faoin club óige nó an campa samhraidh. 

Chomh maith le sin, is féidir dul chuig www.ogras.ie chun tuilleadh eolais a fháil nó chun clárú le haghaidh an champa samhraidh nó an club óige. 

The Irish-language youth club organisation Ógras is running a summer camp for children aged 7-12 for the first time in Dundalk this July. The camp will run from 10am-2pm 4th to 8th July in the Conradh na Gaeilge building, 5 Seatown Place, Dundalk; with fun activities including games, sports, workshops, conversation circles, music and dance, a day trip and more – all through the medium of Irish. 

In addition, Ógras Dundalk has a youth club for teenagers aged 12-15 which meets on Tuesdays 7pm during the school year, again in the Conradh na Gaeilge building, 5 Seatown Place. 

Those interested may find further information as well as online registration at www.ogras.ie. Or come along to the Ógras Dhún Dealgan Open Day on Saturday 28 May 1pm to learn more about both the summer camp and the youth club. 

Cllr Yore reports Traveller accommodation in Dundalk without hot water for weeks

Louth County Council May meeting

Louth councillor criticises lack of Housing for All targets in Council report

Louth County Council May meeting

            

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media