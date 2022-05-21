Irish language summer camp coming to Dundalk

Beidh campa samhraidh ar siúl i nGaeilge i nDún Dealgan an samhradh seo, dírithe ar pháistí 7-12 bliana d’aois. Tá an campa eagraithe ag Ógras, agus is é seo an chéad uair riamh go mbeidh campa samhraidh acu sa bhaile.
Is óg-eagraíocht Gaeilge í Ógras a chuireann spás sábháilte agus compordach ar fáil inar féidir le daoine óga ón gceantar áitiúil teacht le chéile lena gcairde, trí mheán na Gaeilge. Bíonn clubanna óige seachtainiúla agus campaí samhraidh bliaintiúla ar siúl fúd fad na tíre ag Ógras.
Bhunaigh Ógras club óige i nDún Dealgan i mí Feabhra 2020 do dhéagóirí 12-15 bliana. Buaileann siad le chéile in éineacht le ceannairí ar an Máirt in Áras Chonradh na Gaeilge, 5 Plás na Trá. Beidh lá oscailte ansin an Satharn seo 28 Bealtaine 1pm ina féidir níos mó eolais a fháil faoin club óige nó an campa samhraidh.
Chomh maith le sin, is féidir dul chuig www.ogras.ie chun tuilleadh eolais a fháil nó chun clárú le haghaidh an champa samhraidh nó an club óige.
The Irish-language youth club organisation Ógras is running a summer camp for children aged 7-12 for the first time in Dundalk this July. The camp will run from 10am-2pm 4th to 8th July in the Conradh na Gaeilge building, 5 Seatown Place, Dundalk; with fun activities including games, sports, workshops, conversation circles, music and dance, a day trip and more – all through the medium of Irish.
In addition, Ógras Dundalk has a youth club for teenagers aged 12-15 which meets on Tuesdays 7pm during the school year, again in the Conradh na Gaeilge building, 5 Seatown Place.
Those interested may find further information as well as online registration at www.ogras.ie. Or come along to the Ógras Dhún Dealgan Open Day on Saturday 28 May 1pm to learn more about both the summer camp and the youth club.
