Louth councillor calls for anti-bark shock collars awareness campaign (PIC: Louth County Council)
Louth Sinn Féin councillor, Joanna Byrne, has called for an awareness campaign to be launched on anti-bark shock collars for dogs, following the presentation to councillors at the Louth County Council May meeting, of pictures of horrific wounds to a 6 year old collie dog.
The collie dog was treated by Louth County Council’s Veterinary Officer and nurse, for wounds around its neck which were badly infected.
In comments to the Dundalk Democrat following the meeting, Cllr Byrne said that “the image of the poor dog and the suffering it must have endured should be used locally in a campaign, to highlight the dangers of using this kind of anti-bark collar and show the threat that is posed to animals.”
