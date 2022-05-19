South Louth: Cash-in-transit robbery at Scotch Hall Shopping Centre in Drogheda

Gardaí are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery which occurred in the Scotch Hall area of Drogheda on Wednesday afternoon, 18th May 2022.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:20pm when a male approached a worker carrying a cash box and demanded the cash box be handed over.
The man took the box which contained a sum of cash and fled the scene in a car.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200
Investigations are ongoing.
Irish boxers Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke will fight in the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship finals in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday.
