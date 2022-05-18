Plans for 54 new homes in Louth delayed due to incorrect year on site notice
Plans for 53 new homes at Ballinlough in Knockbridge, Co Louth, have been delayed due to the incorrect year being entered on the site notice.
Cuchulainn Developments had applied to Louth County on 27 March for permission to construct a development, comprising seven detached four-bed houses, 24 semi-detached three-bed houses, 17 terraced three-bed houses, four terraced two-bed houses and two detached four/five-bed houses at Ballinlough, with a decision due from Louth County Council by 22 May.
The applicant was informed on 9 May by the Planning Section of Louth County Council however, that the application was deemed invalid because "The site notice was incorrectly dated. It was dated 2021 and should be 2022."
A new application was submitted to Louth County Council by Cuchulainn Developments on 17 May, seeking planning permission for the same development at the site. A decision is now due by 11 July, with submissions due by 20 June.
