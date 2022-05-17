Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 17 May 2022
The death has occurred of Tony Lynch of Church Road, Stonetown, Louth / Dundalk, Louth
On 13 May 2022, suddenly, at his residence. Formerly of the Race Course Road, Dundalk. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Patricia, brother Declan and sister Monica. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Conor, sisters Michelle and Bronagh, brother in-law Nigel, sisters in-law Kathleen and Angela, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at the family residence, Race Course Road, Dundalk from Tuesday afternoon 2pm to 10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am driving to the Mortuary Chapel Dowdallshill arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private please on Wednesday morning by request.
May he rest in peace
