Search

16 May 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 16 May 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 16 May 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 16 May 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

16 May 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Wilson of 'Fairways', Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 15 May 2022. Bob, much loved husband of Deirdre, née Perkins, dear father of Robin, Fergal, Kenneth and Michael, loving grandfather of Iseult, Oonagh, Robert and Oliver and brother of Valerie and the late Marjorie. Bob will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Olive, Robin’s partner Freya, and Michael’s partner Claire, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30pm to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 0429334383

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Lawrence of 75 Chapel Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Elizabeth and brothers Harry, David and Tom, who died in infancy. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, daughters Yvonne and Sheila (Breen), sons John, Edward and Oliver, son-in-law Noel, daughters in-law Marguerite, Lucy and Julieann, grandchildren Ròisín, Rachel, Joseph, Aoife, James, Sarah, Rebecca and Niamh, brothers Raymond and Colm, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Sunday from 1pm-8pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am, to St. Nicholas’ Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tony Lynch of Church Road, Stonetown, Louth / Dundalk, Louth

On 13 May 2022,  suddenly, at his residence. Formerly of the Race Course Road, Dundalk. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Patricia, brother Declan and sister Monica. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Conor, sisters Michelle and Bronagh, brother in-law Nigel, sisters in-law Kathleen and Angela, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace


 


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media