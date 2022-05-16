Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 16 May 2022

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Wilson of 'Fairways', Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 15 May 2022. Bob, much loved husband of Deirdre, née Perkins, dear father of Robin, Fergal, Kenneth and Michael, loving grandfather of Iseult, Oonagh, Robert and Oliver and brother of Valerie and the late Marjorie. Bob will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Olive, Robin’s partner Freya, and Michael’s partner Claire, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30pm to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 0429334383

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Lawrence of 75 Chapel Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Elizabeth and brothers Harry, David and Tom, who died in infancy. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, daughters Yvonne and Sheila (Breen), sons John, Edward and Oliver, son-in-law Noel, daughters in-law Marguerite, Lucy and Julieann, grandchildren Ròisín, Rachel, Joseph, Aoife, James, Sarah, Rebecca and Niamh, brothers Raymond and Colm, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Sunday from 1pm-8pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am, to St. Nicholas’ Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tony Lynch of Church Road, Stonetown, Louth / Dundalk, Louth

On 13 May 2022, suddenly, at his residence. Formerly of the Race Course Road, Dundalk. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Patricia, brother Declan and sister Monica. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Conor, sisters Michelle and Bronagh, brother in-law Nigel, sisters in-law Kathleen and Angela, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace










