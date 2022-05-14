Large industrial blaze on the Dundalk-Greenore Road

A large fire has been reported at Christoff Kitchens on the Dundalk-Greenore Road this morning.
Fire Brigades are attending the scene.
Cooley Community Alert have said that traffic is being diverted via Jenkinstown.
