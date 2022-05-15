PHOTOS: Ryan Tubridy and friends in Blackstone Motors Dundalk

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery
Blackstone Motors hosted an incredibly momentous and entertaining evening with Ryan Tubridy and friends in Blackstone Motors Dundalk on Tuesday night. Special guests included local hero and Louth GAA captain Sam Mulroy who shed some light on Louth’s stellar campaign, Shannen McLaughlin Louth Ladies GAA captain talked about the dedication it takes to be a footballer and a full time PE teacher and how she’s inspiring a future generation of GAA stars. Dessie Dolan completed the incredible GAA panel.
The worlds of Dundalk and Craggy island were brought together; Joe Rooney touched upon his experience playing father Damo, his standup comedy, and podcasts. Rugby great Mick Galwey enriched the evening with plenty of stories and laughter. Inspiring activist Isobel Sanroma shared her heart-felt experiences working tirelessly for more than three decades with the children of Chernobyl. Dundalk FC manager Stephen O’Donnell provided great insight into the world of management and cutthroat competition in the top tier of Irish football. Guests were treated to a wonderful evening of music from one of Ireland's rising musical talents Brad Heidi.
