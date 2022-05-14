Search

15 May 2022

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Gerry Mathews and Marie Finnegan take the spoils

Mannan Castle Golf Course

Reporter:

reporter

14 May 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Mannan Castle

Gerry Matthews took top spot in our Thursday/Friday Open by pipping Paul Rooney on count-back. A fantastic 22 points on the back 9 was enough to see Gerry declared the winner.

Paul will be very happy with his round where he had 20 points to show for each 9. Third place went to Eugene O`Hanlon with tidy round of 37 points.

In Division 1 John Clarke took the spoils over John Hand and you would have to say deservedly so as our winner finished with a fantastic birdie on the 18th. In Division 2 Tom Kevin played some great golf and turned in a great card of 39 points to claim the victory in his category.

Division 3 went to the inform Richard Mulholland who had a blistering start on the front 9 shooting 22 points, while on the back 9 he shot a tidy 18 points to finish with 40 points.

Wayne Collins & Gary Griffin took top spot in The Bank Holiday two-person team event. The two lads dovetailed brilliantly and finished up on an unbeatable score of 51 points.

Thomas Gartlan and Padraig Brennan claimed second place on count-back with a super score of 50 points. Gerry and Patricia Hamill, who also had 50 points had to settle for third place after their excellent round.

Mannan Castle Seniors

Eamon Trainor maintained his recent good form to have the best score on the day of 21 points for the 9 holes. However, he was subject to a 2-point deduction for his recent success resulting in a second-place finish.

This enabled Gerry Smyth to take first place with 20 points thanks to a very steady round that included pars on the final two holes.

Mannan Castle Ladies

Warm weather training in the sun of southern Spain might have helped set up an impressive victory for the winner of this week's competition.

Marie Finnegan (PH12) carded six pars plus a birdie on each nine, one on the 8th and one on the tricky 13th, bringing home a great score of 37 points, beating her Breffni Shield partner Evelyn Brady (PH45) into second place by two points with Rose O'Reilly (PH24) also on 35 pts nudged into third place on countback.

Apart from Marie's two, the other birdies this week came on the par 3 10th and 17th, with two birdies on the par 5 4th hole. Great shooting everyone. Congratulations all round.

