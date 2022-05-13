Senator McGreehan welcomes Nova Scotia Premier to north Louth

Louth Fianna Fail Senator, Erin McGreehan welcomed the Premier of Nova Scotia Tim Houston to north Louth on Sunday 8 May. The purpose of the visit to Louth was to strengthen trade, tourism and investment with Ireland. He was accompanied by a delegation from Canada, Ms. Caroline Donnelly Trade Commissioner at the Canadian Embassy and Ms. Lydia Rogers, Canada Manager with Enterprise Ireland.

Senator McGreehan stated “There are many links already with Canada with this part of the Island. Not only Thomas Darcy McGee who is seen as a hugely significant figure in modern Canadian democracy but also Premiers Houston’s family emigrated from Rostrevor Co. Down. I see so many opportunities for increased tourism and trade between Louth and Nova Scotia and I look forward to developing those relationships.”

Senator McGreehan and Premier Houston visited local company, XOcean. “XOcean is a hugely exciting company, based in the Cooley Peninsula who are experts in cost efficient, environmentally sustainable seabed surveys, they work all over the world and are rapidly expanding locally here in Louth and internationally. The XOcean team who met with us - Shep Smith Chief Technology Officer, Kevin Harnett Chief Operations Officer, Andrea Philips, Chief Commercial Officer and Colin Henry, Maintenance Lead. The company have projects in Canada and will no doubt be expanding in the future.”

Senator McGreehan continued, “XOcean is a very exciting new business. This business provides fantastic career opportunities for the people locally, nationally and internationally. It is wonderful that we have such a company here in North Louth with such a global focus.”

Premier Tim Houston will continue to meet with key business and institutional leaders interested in advancing opportunities in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and ocean and healthcare technology.