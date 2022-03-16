Louth County Council to commemorate lives lost to Covid-19 this Sunday
Louth County Council are to hold brief ceremonies this Sunday 20 March, in Dundalk and Drogheda, to remember all those who have lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, and pay tribute to everyone who has contributed to how the public faced and are facing the challenges together.
The locations and times for each ceremony is as follows:
A National Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection is also taking place this Sunday in Dublin, giving the nation to pause and reflect, take time to remember all those who have lost their lives during the pandemic.
