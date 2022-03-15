Mid-Louth: Climb With Charlie Charity Coastal Walk to take place from Port Beach to Annagassan

The upcoming "Climb With Charlie" charity coastal walk, organised by Togher.info and Naomh Fionnbarra & St Anne's GFG, will take place on Saturday 2nd April.
Starting at 8am to suit the tides, the route will start at Port Beach car park heading north along the coast and will finish up in Annagassan.
This will take approximately 3 - 4 hours to complete.
Tickets cost €20 + service fee and all proceeds will be split evenly between Charlie's chosen charities Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.
Register online here:
https://www.eventbrite. ie/e/climb-with-charlie- coastal-walk-tickets- 293406054407
