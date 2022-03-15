Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 15 March 2022

The death has occurred of Frances Murphy of Pearse Park, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her parents James & Annie, sister Hannah. Frances will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sister Bernadette, brothers James, Michael and Paddy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Charlie Downes of Carlingford and formerly of Drogheda, Co. Louth

On March 13 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family, his gentle soul passed. Predeceased by his Dad Charlie and his brothers Gerard and Brendan. Beloved husband of Claire and loving Dad to Stephen and Laura.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his mother Ethna, Emer and Ronan, his granddaughter Caragh, brothers and sisters Fran, Cathy, Bridget, Corina, Íse, Paul, John and Ann-Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, James St. Drogheda followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin. No flowers please. House private on Wednesday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Molly Farrell of Lennon-Melia Terrace, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved daughter of the late Catherine and Michael and dear sister of Bernard, Desmond, Theresa, Briege and the late May, Mona, Vera and Michael. She will be sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposng at the residence of her nephew, Kevin Maguire, 12 Marlmount Green, Haggardstown from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday. House private at all other times. Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Hugh (Hughie) McGivern of George's Quay, Dundalk, Louth



On Monday 14th March 2022, peacefully at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Phil (née Mullen) and dear dad of Niall, Tadhg and Niamh. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons and daughter, brother Billy, sisters Rachel and Sally, daughter in-law Ashling, son in-law Alan, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only. Donations please to the Red Cross Ukrainian appeal.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Seamus McShane formerly Glenwood, Dundalk and Station House, Carlingford



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved son of the late Bernard and Mary Agnes and dear brother of Thomas, Lily, Catherine, Brendan and the late Brian and Sheila. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 3pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 12.45pm to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for funeral mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards at the family burial ground at Holy Trinity, Carlingford.

May he rest in peace