Search

15 Mar 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 15 March 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 15 March 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 15 March 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Mar 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Frances Murphy of Pearse Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her parents James & Annie, sister Hannah. Frances will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sister Bernadette, brothers James, Michael and Paddy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Charlie Downes of Carlingford and formerly of Drogheda, Co. Louth

On March 13 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family, his gentle soul passed. Predeceased by his Dad Charlie and his brothers Gerard and Brendan. Beloved husband of Claire and loving Dad to Stephen and Laura.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his mother Ethna, Emer and Ronan, his granddaughter Caragh, brothers and sisters Fran, Cathy, Bridget, Corina, Íse, Paul, John and Ann-Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, James St. Drogheda followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin. No flowers please. House private on Wednesday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Molly Farrell of Lennon-Melia Terrace, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved daughter of the late Catherine and Michael and dear sister of Bernard, Desmond, Theresa, Briege and the late May, Mona, Vera and Michael. She will be sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. 

Reposng at the residence of her nephew, Kevin Maguire, 12 Marlmount Green, Haggardstown from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday. House private at all other times. Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Hugh (Hughie) McGivern of George's Quay, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday 14th March 2022, peacefully at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Phil (née Mullen) and dear dad of Niall, Tadhg and Niamh. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons and daughter, brother Billy, sisters Rachel and Sally, daughter in-law Ashling, son in-law Alan, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only. Donations please to the Red Cross Ukrainian appeal. 

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Seamus McShane formerly Glenwood, Dundalk and Station House, Carlingford

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved son of the late Bernard and Mary Agnes and dear brother of Thomas, Lily, Catherine, Brendan and the late Brian and Sheila. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 3pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 12.45pm to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for funeral mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards at the family burial ground at Holy Trinity, Carlingford.

May he rest in peace

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media