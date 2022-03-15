Today's weather in Louth

Dry this morning with some bright or sunny spells. Cloud will build from the northwest during the afternoon and patchy rain will move southeastwards through the afternoon and evening.
Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze.
Outbreaks of rain will continue moving southeastwards across Leinster tonight, but will clear from most parts by morning, away from the southeast.
Lowest temperatures will range between -1 degree in the northwest to +5 degrees in the southeast, so there will be frost in parts of north and west Leinster.
Winds will be light and variable so patches of mist and fog will form too.
