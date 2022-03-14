Local fundraisers raise €2020 for cancer research in Louth

As a lot of people probably don't know what NECRET means - it is, north east cancer research and education trust fund and it is based in the oncology unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

At some stage in life almost every family has been or will be touched by cancer.

The staff at this unit are extremely dedicated and provide an excellent service to their patients.

Recently they have had two fundraisers to help support their work.

In 2021, two events, one on facebook because of Covid, and one live in Boylan's Bar in Ardee with Eddie Quinn providing the music proved very successful with €2020 raised.

They wish to thank the public for their generous contributions on both occasions, also Eddie Quinn and Dessie Hynes and Frankie Boylan of Boylan's Bar Ardee and Ciaran Briscoe from NECRET who is also available with his expert advice at all times.

The trust hope to organise more events soon.