14 Mar 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 14 March 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

14 Mar 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Brendan Johnston of Mount Rath, Knockbridge Road, Dundalk, Louth, A91 T2VA / Monaghan Town, Monaghan

Peacefully in The Louth County Hospital, surrounded by his family on 11 March 2022. Brendan, son of the late Eddie and Eilish, stepson of the late Dominic, much loved husband of Isa née Mc Quaid, dear father of Maria, Edward and the late Gerard, and devoted granddad of Ella, Luke, Jacob, Ben, Séigh, and Peadar, and brother of Richard and Anna and the late Nicholas. Brendan will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister, daughter-in-law Riona, son-in-law Ciaran, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday afternoon to St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, Dundalk, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Latlurcan Cemetery, Co. Monaghan.  All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.

May he rest in peace

