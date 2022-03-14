Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth
Cloud thickening with rain developing this morning.
Rain will clear later this morning as sunny spells develop for a largely dry afternoon and evening.
There will be just light well scattered showers.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees. Moderate to fresh westerly winds will ease light by evening.
Tonight will be dry and cold under clear skies.
Frost and mist patches will form in generally light southerly breezes.
Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.