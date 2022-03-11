Search

11 Mar 2022

This week's local Louth GAA Fixtures as Pre season action hots up

Louth GAA football development committee meet for the first time

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

11 Mar 2022 2:54 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Sunday 13th March 2022 (All Throw in 11AM, first team at home)

Kevin Mullen Shield Group A

St Nicholas vs Na Piarsaigh  

Dowdallshill vs Lannleire

Kevin Mullen Shield Group B

John Mitchels vs Stabannon Parnells

Westerns vs Glyde Rangers 

Kevin Mullen Shield Group C

Annaghminnon Rovers vs Nh Malachi

Kevin Mullen Shield Group D

Sean McDermotts vs Wolfe Tones

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group A

Ardee St Marys vs St Mochtas 

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group D

Oilibhear Pluincead vs Newtown Blues

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group E

Sean O Mahonys vs St Josephs

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group F

Hunterstown Rovers vs St Brides

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group G

St Patricks vs Dundalk Young Irelands

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group H

Naomh Mairtin vs O Raghallaighs

Monday March 14th 

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group C

Dreadnots vs Roche Emmets (8PM)

