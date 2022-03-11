This week's local Louth GAA Fixtures as Pre season action hots up

Sunday 13th March 2022 (All Throw in 11AM, first team at home)
Kevin Mullen Shield Group A
St Nicholas vs Na Piarsaigh
Dowdallshill vs Lannleire
Kevin Mullen Shield Group B
John Mitchels vs Stabannon Parnells
Westerns vs Glyde Rangers
Kevin Mullen Shield Group C
Annaghminnon Rovers vs Nh Malachi
Kevin Mullen Shield Group D
Sean McDermotts vs Wolfe Tones
Paddy Sheelan Cup Group A
Ardee St Marys vs St Mochtas
Paddy Sheelan Cup Group D
Oilibhear Pluincead vs Newtown Blues
Paddy Sheelan Cup Group E
Sean O Mahonys vs St Josephs
Paddy Sheelan Cup Group F
Hunterstown Rovers vs St Brides
Paddy Sheelan Cup Group G
St Patricks vs Dundalk Young Irelands
Paddy Sheelan Cup Group H
Naomh Mairtin vs O Raghallaighs
Monday March 14th
Paddy Sheelan Cup Group C
Dreadnots vs Roche Emmets (8PM)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.