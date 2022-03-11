Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 11 March 2022

The death has occurred of Maura McCourt (née Matthews) of Mill Road, Castletown Cross and formerly Edenkell, Hackballscross, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents Dora and Harry. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband Michael, sons Pat, Paul, Martin, Declan and Kevin, daughters-in-law Brenda, Carol and Noelle, Paul’s partner Lorraine, grandchildren Mikey, Claire, Cara, Mark, Calvin, Tommy, Kayla, Darragh, Lorcan, Ronan, Caoimhe and Cian, brothers and sisters Vincent, Anna, Rose, Pat, Bernadette and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday and from 3pm to 9pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 11.40am, proceeding on foot to St. Joseph’s Church, Castletown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Sherry of Main Street, Castlebellingham, Louth



In his 65th year, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Tony, beloved son of the late Kathleen and Jim. Sadly missed by his brother John, sister-in-law Rampai, niece Tap Tim, Tony’s partner Geraldine, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91 RVX5) from 4pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to Saint Mary’s Church, Kilsaran, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace



