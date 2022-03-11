Search

11 Mar 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 11 March 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 11 March 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 11 March 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Mar 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Maura McCourt (née Matthews) of Mill Road, Castletown Cross and formerly Edenkell, Hackballscross, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents Dora and Harry. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband Michael, sons Pat, Paul, Martin, Declan and Kevin, daughters-in-law Brenda, Carol and Noelle, Paul’s partner Lorraine, grandchildren Mikey, Claire, Cara, Mark, Calvin, Tommy, Kayla, Darragh, Lorcan, Ronan, Caoimhe and Cian, brothers and sisters Vincent, Anna, Rose, Pat, Bernadette and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday and from 3pm to 9pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 11.40am, proceeding on foot to St. Joseph’s Church, Castletown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Sherry of Main Street, Castlebellingham, Louth

In his 65th year, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Tony, beloved son of the late Kathleen and Jim. Sadly missed by his brother John, sister-in-law Rampai, niece Tap Tim, Tony’s partner Geraldine, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91 RVX5) from 4pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to Saint Mary’s Church, Kilsaran, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media